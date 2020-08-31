+ taxes & licensing
The 2018 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM is a powerful, high-strung muscle car designed to rock race tracks while still being at home on the street. Its suspension is tuned tautly enough to handle cornering at race-track speeds without being bone-jarring on the street, and it has brakes to match. It is fitted with stiffer race-ready suspension, lightweight wheels, and more aggressive aerodynamic components. The style of the mustang interior invites you to slip behind the available leather-wrapped steering wheel, and follow your own road to freedom and discovery. its Black color gives great aesthetic pleasure and is designed to get you noticed. This car lets you enjoy in a few more added creature comforts such as
-Fully Digital Odometer
-Rear View Cam With Parking Sensors
-Attractive Leather Interior
-Heated & Ventilated Seats
-Navigation
-Apple Carplay
-Dual Climate Control
-Dual Power Seats
-Attractive Alloys
-Blind Spots
-Leather Wrapped Heated Multi-functional Steering Wheel.
-Push Button Start
-Proximity Key and much more!!!
