2018 Ford Mustang

26,699 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM|REAR VIEW|BACKUP SENSORS|NAVI|HEATED VENT SEATS!

2018 Ford Mustang

GT PREMIUM|REAR VIEW|BACKUP SENSORS|NAVI|HEATED VENT SEATS!

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,699KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5739192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,699 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford Mustang GT PREMIUM is a powerful, high-strung muscle car designed to rock race tracks while still being at home on the street. Its suspension is tuned tautly enough to handle cornering at race-track speeds without being bone-jarring on the street, and it has brakes to match. It is fitted with stiffer race-ready suspension, lightweight  wheels, and more aggressive aerodynamic components. The style of the mustang interior invites you to slip behind the available leather-wrapped steering wheel, and follow your own road to freedom and discovery. its Black color gives great aesthetic pleasure and is designed to get you noticed. This car lets you enjoy in a few more added creature comforts such as


-Fully Digital Odometer


-Rear View Cam With Parking Sensors


-Attractive Leather Interior


-Heated & Ventilated Seats 


-Navigation


-Apple Carplay 


-Dual Climate Control 


-Dual Power Seats


-Attractive Alloys


-Blind Spots


-Leather Wrapped Heated Multi-functional Steering Wheel.


-Push Button Start


-Proximity Key and much more!!!


Drive Away With this Beauty Today!! Only at Nawab Motors!


At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Rear Window Defroster
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

