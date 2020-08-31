2018 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

