Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Mustang

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8996143

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

,


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nawab Motors

2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 112,005 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 56,805 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 41,987 KM
$56,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory