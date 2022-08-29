$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-414-2625
2018 Ford Transit 250
T250
Location
Empire Motorz
6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4
416-414-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9083686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford Transit T250, 148 Wheelbase, 3.7L Gasoline,
257K Kms, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors,AC/Heater
CERTIFIED $27995 +HST +LICENSING,
Financing from 5.99% (O.A.C.),
We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).
No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.
Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at
Empire Motorz Ltd,
6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4,
PHONE 416 414 2625
Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,
Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun Closed
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.