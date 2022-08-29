Menu
2018 Ford Transit 250

257,000 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

2018 Ford Transit 250

2018 Ford Transit 250

T250

2018 Ford Transit 250

T250

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

257,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9083686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Transit T250, 148 Wheelbase, 3.7L Gasoline,

257K Kms, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors,AC/Heater

CERTIFIED $27995 +HST +LICENSING,

Financing from 5.99% (O.A.C.),

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

