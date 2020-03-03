Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 GMC Acadia

DENALI / NAVI / MOON-ROOF / AWD /V6 /

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Acadia

DENALI / NAVI / MOON-ROOF / AWD /V6 /

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

1-800-813-1669

  1. 4725189
  2. 4725189
  3. 4725189
  4. 4725189
  5. 4725189
  6. 4725189
  7. 4725189
  8. 4725189
  9. 4725189
  10. 4725189
  11. 4725189
  12. 4725189
  13. 4725189
  14. 4725189
  15. 4725189
  16. 4725189
  17. 4725189
Contact Seller

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,448KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4725189
  • Stock #: 663207A
  • VIN: 1GKKNXLS2JZ103017
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 GMC Acadia Denali Ebony Twilight Metallic AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT AWD, Jet Black Leather, Dual SkyScape 2-Panel Power Sunroof, Forward Automatic Braking, Full Speed Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop/Go, Surround Vision System, Technology Package. Our Market Value pricing takes the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * CANADA WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can customize a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suits your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade ins are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 59,329 KM
$14,560 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S
 76,690 KM
$14,063 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 39,090 KM
$26,788 + tax & lic
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-813-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-813-1669

Alternate Numbers
905-791-7111

Send A Message