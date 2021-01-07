Menu
2018 GMC Canyon

71,533 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

2018 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,533KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6497209
  • Stock #: PL19857
  • VIN: 1GTP6CE16J1180368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL19857
  • Mileage 71,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Canyon White SLE1 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 2.8L Duramax Turbodiesel **OFF-LEASE VEHICLE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, 4WD, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Recovery Hooks, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, USB Port Audio System Feature, Wheels: 17" x 8" Blade Silver Metallic. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

