Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Grey SLT SLT 4WD Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 **LOCAL TRADE**, **OFF-LEASE VEHICLE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, Automatic, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All Terrain SLT Premium Package, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front dual zone A/C, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Bright Machined Aluminum. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.
