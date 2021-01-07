Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

68,169 KM

Details Description Features

$42,592

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,592

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

  1. 6497221
  2. 6497221
  3. 6497221
  4. 6497221
  5. 6497221
  6. 6497221
  7. 6497221
  8. 6497221
  9. 6497221
  10. 6497221
  11. 6497221
  12. 6497221
  13. 6497221
  14. 6497221
  15. 6497221
  16. 6497221
  17. 6497221
  18. 6497221
  19. 6497221
  20. 6497221
Contact Seller

$42,592

+ taxes & licensing

68,169KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6497221
  • Stock #: PL19847
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC2JG458373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL19847
  • Mileage 68,169 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Grey SLT SLT 4WD Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 **LOCAL TRADE**, **OFF-LEASE VEHICLE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, Automatic, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All Terrain SLT Premium Package, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Front dual zone A/C, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 20" x 9" Bright Machined Aluminum. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 340,119 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 39,578 KM
$46,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 98,590 KM
$30,829 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

Call Dealer

289-632-XXXX

(click to show)

289-632-1366

Alternate Numbers
905-791-7111
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory