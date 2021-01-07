+ taxes & licensing
289-632-1366
2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7
289-632-1366
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 53203 kilometers below market average! 2018 GMC Yukon XL Black Denali 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8 **NEW TIRES**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, 4WD, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Bose Centrepoint Premium 10-Speaker Surround Sound, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Navigation System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Wheels: 20" x 9" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.
2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7