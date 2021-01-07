Menu
2018 GMC Yukon XL

27,046 KM

$69,888

Denali

Denali

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

27,046KM
Used
  • Stock #: 246010A
  • VIN: 1GKS2HKJ1JR383830

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 246010A
  • Mileage 27,046 KM

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 53203 kilometers below market average! 2018 GMC Yukon XL Black Denali 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8 **NEW TIRES**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, 4WD, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Bose Centrepoint Premium 10-Speaker Surround Sound, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Navigation System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Wheels: 20" x 9" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

