Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Source Sans Pro, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.</span></p>

2018 Honda Accord

168,800 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0 Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0 Auto

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1723477991
  2. 1723478000
  3. 1723478009
  4. 1723478016
  5. 1723478024
  6. 1723478031
  7. 1723478039
  8. 1723478049
  9. 1723478058
  10. 1723478065
  11. 1723478072
  12. 1723478080
  13. 1723478087
  14. 1723478094
  15. 1723478101
  16. 1723478109
  17. 1723478115
  18. 1723478123
  19. 1723478131
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV2F31JA802436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,800 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN SE AWD for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Ford Fusion 4DR SDN SE AWD 141,577 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 56,366 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T SPORT for sale in Brampton, ON
2023 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T SPORT 50,200 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord