2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

1-800-813-1669

$26,788

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,090KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4703385
  • Stock #: 322103A
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F34JA807690
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2018 Honda Accord White Sport FWD CVT I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged **LOCAL TRADE**, **OFF-LEASE VEHICLE**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **GARAGE KEPT**, 4D Sedan, I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged, CVT, FWD, White, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

Send A Message