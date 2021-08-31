Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Accord

45,939 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan TOURING|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|VENTED MEMORY SEATS|REAR VIEW|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan TOURING|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|VENTED MEMORY SEATS|REAR VIEW|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 7706692
  2. 7706692
  3. 7706692
  4. 7706692
  5. 7706692
  6. 7706692
  7. 7706692
  8. 7706692
  9. 7706692
  10. 7706692
  11. 7706692
  12. 7706692
  13. 7706692
  14. 7706692
  15. 7706692
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

45,939KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7706692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,939 KM

Vehicle Description

 


The new 2019 Honda Accord  goes above and beyond its class. Built to be stronger, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this beauty is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Accord stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4 Cylinder Engine.


Other premium features include:-


-Attractive Interior 


-Sun Roof


-Stylish Seats


-Rear View Camera


-Front/Rear sensors


-Auto Wipers


-Adaptive Cruise Control


-Multi-Functional Leather wrapped Steering Wheel 


-Apple Car play


-Proximity Key


-Alloys & Much More!


At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Premium Audio
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nawab Motors

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 19,808 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 PROGRES...
 64,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 BMW 3 Series 33...
 57,663 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory