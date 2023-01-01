Menu
2018 Honda Civic

128,222 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

2018 Honda Civic

LX | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10070814
  • Stock #: 18-21410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-21410
  • Mileage 128,222 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

