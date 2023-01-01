Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

84,355 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SE | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SE | BLUETOOTH | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10070817
  2. 10070817
  3. 10070817
  4. 10070817
  5. 10070817
  6. 10070817
  7. 10070817
  8. 10070817
  9. 10070817
  10. 10070817
  11. 10070817
  12. 10070817
  13. 10070817
  14. 10070817
  15. 10070817
  16. 10070817
  17. 10070817
  18. 10070817
  19. 10070817
  20. 10070817
  21. 10070817
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10070817
  • Stock #: 18-42882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-42882
  • Mileage 84,355 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Honda Civic is equipped with features such as rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, powers steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags. Call to book your test drive today!




AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2018 Jeep Compass Tr...
 112,985 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 62,661 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SE ...
 84,355 KM
$25,800 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory