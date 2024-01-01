$23,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Touring CVT
2018 Honda Civic
Touring CVT
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to fall in love with this sleek and stylish 2018 Honda Civic Touring CVT, available now at Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This black beauty boasts a luxurious beige interior, perfect for making a statement wherever you go. With only 50,400km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new, ready to provide you with years of reliable and enjoyable driving.
This Civic Touring CVT is loaded with top-of-the-line features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, cruise control, and heated seats for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seamlessly integrating your smartphone for navigation, music, and calls. And with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, this Civic delivers both impressive performance and fuel efficiency.
Here are 5 sizzling features that will make this Civic your next dream car:
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Experience the feeling of open air with the push of a button.
- Leather Seats: Indulge in luxurious comfort with premium leather seating.
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy and warm on those cold Canadian days.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again with built-in GPS navigation.
- Wireless Charger: Keep your phone charged and ready to go without the hassle of cords.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a top-of-the-line 2018 Honda Civic Touring CVT. Visit Hansen Truck and Car Sales today for a test drive and experience the difference between, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
+ taxes & licensing
905-463-0928