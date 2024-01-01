Menu
<p>Get ready to fall in love with this sleek and stylish 2018 Honda Civic Touring CVT, available now at Hansen Truck and Car Sales. This black beauty boasts a luxurious beige interior, perfect for making a statement wherever you go. With only 50,400km on the odometer, this Civic is practically brand new, ready to provide you with years of reliable and enjoyable driving.</p><p>This Civic Touring CVT is loaded with top-of-the-line features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, cruise control, and heated seats for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, seamlessly integrating your smartphone for navigation, music, and calls. And with a powerful 4-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, this Civic delivers both impressive performance and fuel efficiency.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features that will make this Civic your next dream car:</p><ul><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Experience the feeling of open air with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Indulge in luxurious comfort with premium leather seating.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy and warm on those cold Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again with built-in GPS navigation.</li><li><strong>Wireless Charger:</strong> Keep your phone charged and ready to go without the hassle of cords.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a top-of-the-line 2018 Honda Civic Touring CVT. Visit Hansen Truck and Car Sales today for a test drive and experience the difference between, COMES  CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...</p>

2018 Honda Civic

50,400 KM

$23,900

2018 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

2018 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
50,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F94JH103384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
