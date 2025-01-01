Menu
AUTO, LX, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, USB, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca

2018 Honda Civic

200,184 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

AUTO, LX, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, USB, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

12516187

2018 Honda Civic

AUTO, LX, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, USB, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,184KM
VIN SHHFK7H26JU308293

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 308293
  • Mileage 200,184 KM

AUTO, LX, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, USB, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca


Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
HondaLink Emergency Sos

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Fixed interval wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
4.81 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
SMS text message function
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 USB device connectors
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
7-inch TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink
Clock and Radio Data System
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls w/capacitive touch
Wi-Fi tethering and shark-fin antenna

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
905-796-XXXX

905-796-9830

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

2018 Honda Civic