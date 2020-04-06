26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-872-7367
+ taxes & licensing
IMMACULATE VEHICLE! LEATHER! NAVIGATION! BACKUP CAMERA!
CAR FEATURES TOURING PACKAGE!, CHROME TRIMS, TOURING RIMS! NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SIDEVIEW CAMERA, LANE KEEP ASSIST, CRUISE CONTROL, MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER SEATS! POWERED SEATS, SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH, AUX,AM/FM/CD, FULLY LOADED!
All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle Price includes Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $199.
Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.
To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM
**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**
Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
ACEZ AUTO SALES
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3