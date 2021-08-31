$22,995 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 2 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7757361

7757361 Stock #: P06A2411

P06A2411 VIN: 2HGFC2F63JH043786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 28,249 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.