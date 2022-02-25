Menu
2018 Honda Civic

60,984 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Sedan Touring, Back Up Cam, Sunroof, Wireless Charging!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

60,984KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8288451
  • Stock #: P06A3140
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F93JH107670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,984 KM

Vehicle Description

$92 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Remote Start - Smartphone Connection (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) - Wireless Charging Station - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Honda Sensing (Forward Collision Warning Distance, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist) -Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - Honda LaneWatch - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Door Map Pockets
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Driver Side Airbag

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

