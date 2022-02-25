$26,995 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 9 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8288451

8288451 Stock #: P06A3140

P06A3140 VIN: 2HGFC1F93JH107670

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,984 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Interior remote start Navigation System Door Map Pockets Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.