2018 Honda Civic

79,275 KM

Details

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Touring | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED

2018 Honda Civic

Touring | NAVI | LEATHER | SUNROOF | LOADED

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9467487
  VIN: 2HGFC1F98JH105459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,275 KM

Vehicle Description

SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

CALL FOR CASH PRICE

Looking to Finance a car and want to save money at the same time. To help our clients who can't buy a car cash, we have marked down all our prices to finance only prices. Variable installation and delivery fees may apply. Please contact dealer for cash prices. Prices are subject to change without notice, please contact dealer for details.

BUY AT HOME EXPERIENCE

Experience a new way of buying. Toronto Cars Sales is here to provide you with a hassle free buying experience and  facilitate your purchase from the convenience of your home. It's as simple as these four following steps :

1) Pick your vehicle and get a quote2) Book an appointment for a vehicle tour at your home 3) Complete all the documents via (docusign or at home signing system)4) Have the vehicle delivered to your driveway!

TORONTO CAR SALES & AUTO  SERVICES has been serving GTA for the past 15 years with quality used cars. We are a trusted family owned and operated business. TEAM TCS is committed to helping you with all of your automotive needs during these challenging times. We offer competitive prices. We believe in a haggle free environment and provide our best price upfront. We compare our vehicles with competing inventory and adjust our prices on a daily basis in order to provide the most aggressive prices on the market. Just ask us and we will prove it to you through a complete market pricing analysis on any vehicle in our inventory. 

As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for six hundred and ninety nine dollars ($699.00). Certification is NOT mandatory. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. 

****************************************************************************************************

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and / or typography mistakes found on all of our pages. Prices may change without notice to keep up with current market prices. To ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store, or email us!

*******************************************************************************************

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

