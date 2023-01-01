Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

35,071 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD, Navi, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_AccidentFree

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,071KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10014480
  • Stock #: P06A5738
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H99JH104513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,071 KM

Vehicle Description

$139 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program!

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle

WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599!

HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Heated Rear Seats - HondaLink - Smart Phone Connection (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto) - Bluetooth - Voice Command

CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Headlights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors - Power Heated Exterior Mirrors - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors

SAFETY FEATURES: Rain Sensing Wipers - Honda Sensing (Forward Collision Warning Distance, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist) - Blind Spot Assist - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals.

Payment is based on an 84 mth term.

*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 9.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C).

AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group.

Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Windows

Sunroof

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest

