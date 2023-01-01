Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

108,978 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

108,978KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626581
  • Stock #: 18-29464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-29464
  • Mileage 108,978 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
AWD
CVT

The Humberview Group



AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

