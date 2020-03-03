2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7
New Price! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11964 kilometers below market average! 2018 Hyundai Elantra Electric Blue GL FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp **LOCAL TRADE**, **GARAGE KEPT**, Elantra GL, 4D Sedan, 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Electric Blue, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.
