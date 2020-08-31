Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

36,201 KM

Details Description Features

$14,910

+ tax & licensing
$14,910

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL/Value Edition/Limited ACCIDENT FREE One owner BLIND SPOT

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL/Value Edition/Limited ACCIDENT FREE One owner BLIND SPOT

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$14,910

+ taxes & licensing

36,201KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5725695
  Stock #: 0334
  VIN: KMHD84LF4JU498405

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 0334
  Mileage 36,201 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE ONE OWNER, LIKE NEW STILL SMELLS NEW!!LOW LOW KM  BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, 2 keys and remotes fully certified for this sale price ! FINANCING AVAILABLE LOW LOW PAYMENTS AND FINANCING RATES RIGHT THROUGH THE BANK ! 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

