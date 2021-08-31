2018 Hyundai Elantra

$22,495 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 9 8 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7693702

7693702 Stock #: P06A2277

P06A2277 VIN: KMHD04LBXJU717047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,986 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.