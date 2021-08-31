2018 Hyundai Elantra

$22,495 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7800504

7800504 Stock #: P06A2502

P06A2502 VIN: KMHD84LF4JU580120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fiery Red Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.