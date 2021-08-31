Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

90,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

GL

GL

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7817373
  • Stock #: HE6V
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7JU622019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 ELENTRA GREY ON BLACK INTERIOR, LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS- HEATED STEERIG WHEEL- HEATED MIRRORS- BLIND SPOT DETECTION-APPLE CAR PLAY-BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START ,ALLOY WHEELS, COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

