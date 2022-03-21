2018 Hyundai Elantra

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 0 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8919040

8919040 Stock #: P06A3670T

P06A3670T VIN: 5NPD74LF3JH219754

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice White Pearl

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,009 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.