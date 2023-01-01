Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

121,783 KM

Details

$21,698

+ tax & licensing
$21,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL/VALUE EDITION/LIMITED|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|

2018 Hyundai Elantra

SEL/VALUE EDITION/LIMITED|ALLOYS|HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$21,698

+ taxes & licensing

121,783KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9478809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 121,783 KM

Vehicle Description

The Hyundai Elantra compact sedan is stylish and well-equipped in a class with plenty of competition. Already long on value, along with improved fuel economy and added convenience features. Despite not really looking any different from the SEL trim, the Value Edition trim does have LED running lights and door-handle approach lights. The Elantra has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is good for 150+ horsepower. This Elantra Comes with some extra premium features such as:


-Alloy wheels


-Body colored side mirrors


-Fully automatic LED headlamps


-Android auto


-Apple carplay


-Heated steering wheel


-Heated heats


-Bluetooth connectivity


-Leather multi-functional steering wheel


-Cruise control


-Front center armrest


-Rear view camera and much more.


For more info regarding this vehicle, please call us or visit our showroom !!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

