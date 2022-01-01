2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 7 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8083219

8083219 Stock #: 18-63850

18-63850 VIN: 5NMZUDLA7JH063850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,701 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.