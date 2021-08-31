2018 Hyundai Sonata

$23,495 + taxes & licensing 3 4 , 2 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7982586

7982586 Stock #: P06A2702

P06A2702 VIN: 5NPE24AF2JH695533

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,240 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

