Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

49,866 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L SE | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL CLIMATE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE 2.0L SE | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL CLIMATE

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 8148046
  2. 8148046
  3. 8148046
  4. 8148046
  5. 8148046
  6. 8148046
  7. 8148046
  8. 8148046
  9. 8148046
  10. 8148046
  11. 8148046
  12. 8148046
  13. 8148046
  14. 8148046
  15. 8148046
  16. 8148046
  17. 8148046
  18. 8148046
  19. 8148046
  20. 8148046
  21. 8148046
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,866KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8148046
  • Stock #: 18-01749
  • VIN: KM8J33A41JU801749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,866 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 56,651 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 119,968 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SE
 109,630 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory