2018 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 8 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8148046

8148046 Stock #: 18-01749

18-01749 VIN: KM8J33A41JU801749

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,866 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Reverse Park Assist Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.