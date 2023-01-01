Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

96,279 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jaguar F-PACE

Prestige

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

  1. 10699290
  2. 10699290
  3. 10699290
  4. 10699290
  5. 10699290
  6. 10699290
  7. 10699290
  8. 10699290
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,279KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SADCK2FNXJA290074

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT for sale in Brampton, ON
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 172,843 KM $16,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 53,267 KM $71,410 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport 72,144 KM $57,310 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

Call Dealer

289-632-XXXX

(click to show)

289-632-1366

Alternate Numbers
905-791-7111
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

Contact Seller
2018 Jaguar F-PACE