Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

112,985 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4X4 | LEATHER SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk 4X4 | LEATHER SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 10070823
  2. 10070823
  3. 10070823
  4. 10070823
  5. 10070823
  6. 10070823
  7. 10070823
  8. 10070823
  9. 10070823
  10. 10070823
  11. 10070823
  12. 10070823
  13. 10070823
  14. 10070823
  15. 10070823
  16. 10070823
  17. 10070823
  18. 10070823
  19. 10070823
  20. 10070823
  21. 10070823
  22. 10070823
  23. 10070823
  24. 10070823
  25. 10070823
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
112,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10070823
  • Stock #: 18-80992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18-80992
  • Mileage 112,985 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter

Additional Features

4x4
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 127,140 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SV...
 75,163 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 99,159 KM
$20,800 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory