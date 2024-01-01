Menu
Account
Sign In
No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! <br/> <br/> - Orange Leather/ Leatherette interior, <br/> - Cruise Control, <br/> - Alloys, <br/> - Back up Camera, <br/> - Dual zone Air Conditioning, <br/> - Power seat, <br/> - Push to Start, <br/> - Bluetooth <br/> - Power Windows/Locks, <br/> - Keyless Entry, <br/> - Tinted Windows <br/> and many more <br/> <br/> <br/> BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! <br/> All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas. <br/> We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify. <br/> Apply Now!! <br/> https://brmotors.ca/financing/ <br/> <br/> ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. <br/> Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors <br/>

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

99,561 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-2202

  1. 10966004
  2. 10966004
  3. 10966004
  4. 10966004
  5. 10966004
  6. 10966004
  7. 10966004
  8. 10966004
  9. 10966004
  10. 10966004
  11. 10966004
  12. 10966004
  13. 10966004
  14. 10966004
  15. 10966004
  16. 10966004
  17. 10966004
  18. 10966004
  19. 10966004
  20. 10966004
  21. 10966004
  22. 10966004
  23. 10966004
  24. 10966004
  25. 10966004
  26. 10966004
  27. 10966004
  28. 10966004
  29. 10966004
  30. 10966004
  31. 10966004
  32. 10966004
  33. 10966004
  34. 10966004
  35. 10966004
  36. 10966004
  37. 10966004
  38. 10966004
  39. 10966004
  40. 10966004
  41. 10966004
  42. 10966004
  43. 10966004
  44. 10966004
  45. 10966004
  46. 10966004
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
99,561KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG9JC432542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 99,561 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!

- Orange Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
- Tinted Windows
and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now!!
https://brmotors.ca/financing/

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BR Motors

Used 2017 RAM ProMaster City Tradesman for sale in Brampton, ON
2017 RAM ProMaster City Tradesman 63,810 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 i Touring for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 i Touring 133,925 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 145,596 KM $16,500 + tax & lic

Email BR Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

Call Dealer

905-791-XXXX

(click to show)

905-791-2202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-2202

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee