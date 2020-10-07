Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

41,230 KM

Details Description Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Ali Baba Motors

647-985-4486

Location

Ali Baba Motors

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

647-985-4486

41,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6053865
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG2JW231141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,230 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival. The all new Redesigned, this 2018 Jeep Wrangler just arrived in stock. It comes with Led Lighting, Hard Top, along with that it comes with options such as Navigation , Rear view camera , Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, and many more power options available. Financing available for all kind of credit. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem. We Finance Everyone!! Open 7 days a week. For more details contact us at 647-985-4486/647-893-4486 or visit our website to view more inventory.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

