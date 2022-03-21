2018 Jeep Wrangler

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 4 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8919052

8919052 Stock #: P06A4101

P06A4101 VIN: 1C4BJWEG4JL825117

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A4101

Mileage 88,428 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning remote start Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.