2018 Jeep Wrangler

88,428 KM

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara 4x4, Remote Start, Alpine Sound!

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara 4x4, Remote Start, Alpine Sound!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,428KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8919052
  Stock #: P06A4101
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG4JL825117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A4101
  • Mileage 88,428 KM

Vehicle Description

$141 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heated Front Seats - Remote Start - Premium Alpine Sound System - Bluetooth - Automatic Soft Top CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.6L V-6 cyl - 4x4 - Leather Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Automatic Headlights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Sirius Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Hill Start Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 7.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

