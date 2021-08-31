2018 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 2 7 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7912263

7912263 Stock #: 18-68409

18-68409 VIN: 3KPFL4A75JE268409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,276 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.