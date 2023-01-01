Menu
2018 Kia Rio

175,591 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Marina Auto Inc

2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Rio

2018 Kia Rio

Location

Marina Auto Inc

60 Eastern Ave unit 105, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

175,591KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9624040
  • Stock #: ANTO 116
  • VIN: 3KPA25AB0JE113421

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 175,591 KM

Vehicle Description

good condition, clean catfax, fully certify, come with safety certificate, good on gas


Voice Recognition finance and warranty avilabel

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

