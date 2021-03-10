Menu
2018 Kia Stinger

53,387 KM

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

2018 Kia Stinger

2018 Kia Stinger

GT Limited / NEW TIRES AND BREAKS / NAVI / LOADED

2018 Kia Stinger

GT Limited / NEW TIRES AND BREAKS / NAVI / LOADED

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

53,387KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6796604
  Stock #: PL19914
  VIN: KNAE55LC8J6037982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL19914
  • Mileage 53,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Blue Stinger GT Limited AWD | Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V6 3.3L | 8-Spd. A/T w/OD | 53387 km Hurry in for this 2018 Kia Stinger GT Limited . This certified pre-owned Sedan is powered by a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V6 3.3L/204 engine with an 8-Speed w/OD transmission and AWD. This is a 5-passenger vehicle. More information: Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Telematics, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Spoiler, automatic Headlights, Satellite Radio, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Power Mirror(s), Keyless Entry, Temporary Spare Tire, Navigation System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Sun/Moonroof, ABS, Remote Engine Start, Power Door Locks, Headlights-Auto- Leveling, Driver Restriction Features, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Trip Computer, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Traction Control , Cruise Control, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Steering Wheel, A/C, Power Driver Seat, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adjustable Steering Wheel, A/C, Cooled Front Seat(s), Rear A/C, Leather Seats, Seat Memory, Keyless Entry, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Climate Control, Keyless Start, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Multi-Zone A/C, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Hands-Free Liftgate, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Lane Departure Warning . Our Market Value pricing takes the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * CANADA WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can customize a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suits your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade ins are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

