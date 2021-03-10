+ taxes & licensing
289-632-1366
2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7
289-632-1366
+ taxes & licensing
Blue Stinger GT Limited AWD | Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V6 3.3L | 8-Spd. A/T w/OD | 53387 km Hurry in for this 2018 Kia Stinger GT Limited . This certified pre-owned Sedan is powered by a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V6 3.3L/204 engine with an 8-Speed w/OD transmission and AWD. This is a 5-passenger vehicle. More information: Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Telematics, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Smart Device Integration, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Door Locks, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Rear Spoiler, automatic Headlights, Satellite Radio, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Power Mirror(s), Keyless Entry, Temporary Spare Tire, Navigation System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Sun/Moonroof, ABS, Remote Engine Start, Power Door Locks, Headlights-Auto- Leveling, Driver Restriction Features, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Defrost, Trip Computer, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Traction Control , Cruise Control, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Steering Wheel, A/C, Power Driver Seat, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adjustable Steering Wheel, A/C, Cooled Front Seat(s), Rear A/C, Leather Seats, Seat Memory, Keyless Entry, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Power Windows, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Climate Control, Keyless Start, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Multi-Zone A/C, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Hands-Free Liftgate, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Lane Departure Warning . Our Market Value pricing takes the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * CANADA WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can customize a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suits your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade ins are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7