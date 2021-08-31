2018 Land Rover Discovery

$40,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 7 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7669054

7669054 Stock #: P06A1852T

P06A1852T VIN: SALCR2RX5JH747491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P06A1852T

Mileage 15,799 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Windows Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.