2018 Land Rover Evoque

44,081 KM

Details Description Features

Autoplanet

2018 Land Rover Evoque

2018 Land Rover Evoque

Landmark Special Edition AWD, Navi, Pano Roof!

2018 Land Rover Evoque

Landmark Special Edition AWD, Navi, Pano Roof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

44,081KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9337606
  • Stock #: P06A4852
  • VIN: SALVC2RXXJH297766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,081 KM

Vehicle Description

$149 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation System - Back Up Camera - Fixed Panoramic Sunroof - Power Heated Front Seats with Memory - Black Badging - Voice Command - Bluetooth CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 19 Inch Alloys -Touch Screen Infotainment System - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Power Fold Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Power Lift Gate - Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror - Automatic LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/HD Radio/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Rear Cross Traffic Detection - Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers - All Terrain Progress Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Rear View Camera
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Lift Gates
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

