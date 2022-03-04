Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

76,359 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

D180 R-Dynamic HSE AWD, Navi, Massage Seats!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_NoBadges

76,359KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8483370
  • Stock #: P06A3454
  • VIN: SALYM2RN4JA755769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firenze Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

$213 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Front Massage and Memory Seats - Universal Garage Door Opener - Terrain Response (Dynamic, Eco, Comfort, Grass/Gravel/Snow/Mud-Ruts, Sand) - Meridian Premium Sound System - Bluetooth - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - Voice Command - Ambient Lighting - R-Dynamic Badges CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Two Tone Perforated Grain Leather Interior - 21 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Comfort Access - Push Button Start - Power Liftgate - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Automatic Headlights Leveling - LED Premium Headlights - Traffic Sign Recognition - Am/Fm/Mp3/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Stability Control - Traction Control - Rain Sensing Wipers - 360 Park Distance Control - Adaptive Speed Limiter - Driver Condition Monitor - Lane Keep Assist with Steering Assist - SOS/Assistance Call - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Blind Spot Assist - Collision Avoidance with Autonomous Emergency Brake Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Forward and Reverse Cross Traffic Detection - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
AM/FM Stereo
Panoramic Sunroof
Memory Seats
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Navigation System
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Center Arm Rest
Custom Conversion
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

