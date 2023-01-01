Menu
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

50,908 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-DYNAMIC|WHITE INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS|

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-DYNAMIC|WHITE INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9849986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,908 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic HSE is a luxury SUV with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 170+ horsepower and 300+ lb-ft of torque. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The HSE trim level adds premium features like a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, Meridian sound system, and adaptive cruise control. The Velar also boasts a sleek and modern design, with flush door handles and a distinctive front grille.


Some Other Premium Features Included:


-LED headlights with daytime running lights and automatic high beams


-21-inch alloy wheels


-Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with two 10-inch touchscreens


-Navigation system


-Wi-Fi hotspot


-Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration


-360-degree parking camera system


-Blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert


-Lane departure warning and lane keep assist


-Automatic emergency braking


-Terrain Response system for off-road driving.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

