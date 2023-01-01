$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
D180 R-DYNAMIC|WHITE INTERIOR|PANORAMIC SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9849986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,908 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Range Rover Velar D180 R-Dynamic HSE is a luxury SUV with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder diesel engine that produces 170+ horsepower and 300+ lb-ft of torque. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The HSE trim level adds premium features like a panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, Meridian sound system, and adaptive cruise control. The Velar also boasts a sleek and modern design, with flush door handles and a distinctive front grille.
Some Other Premium Features Included:
-LED headlights with daytime running lights and automatic high beams
-21-inch alloy wheels
-Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with two 10-inch touchscreens
-Navigation system
-Wi-Fi hotspot
-Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
-360-degree parking camera system
-Blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert
-Lane departure warning and lane keep assist
-Automatic emergency braking
-Terrain Response system for off-road driving.
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.