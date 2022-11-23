2018 Lexus NX

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9337600

9337600 Stock #: P06A4857

P06A4857 VIN: JTJBARBZ2J2170479

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,100 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Digital clock Door Map Pockets Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.