2018 Lexus RX 350

40,024 KM

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Lexus RX 350

2018 Lexus RX 350

AWD, Luxury, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam!

2018 Lexus RX 350

AWD, Luxury, Navi, Sunroof, Back Up Cam!

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,024KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8592683
  Stock #: P06A3524
  VIN: 2T2BZMCA4JC144146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,024 KM

Vehicle Description

$166 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 72 Months/110,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Power Sunroof - Back Up Camera - Driver Memory Seat -Power and Heated/Cooled Front Seats - Driver Memory Seat - Adaptive Cruise Control - Bluetooth - Voice Command - HomeLink System CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.5L V-6 cyl - Leather Interior - 20 Inch Alloys - Tri Zone Climate Control - Lexus 8 Inch Infotainment Screen - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - LED Fog Lights - Automatic LED Headlights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Am/Fm/Cd/Mp3/Xm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Lane Departure Warning - Forward Collision Warning - Blind Spot Assist - Auto High Beam Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear View Camera
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Memory Seats
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

