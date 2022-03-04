2018 Lexus RX 350

$48,995 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8592683

8592683 Stock #: P06A3524

P06A3524 VIN: 2T2BZMCA4JC144146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,024 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Seating Memory Seats Additional Features Power Lift Gates Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.