2018 Mazda MAZDA6

73,433 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

GT | SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | COOLED SEATS | REAR CAMERA |

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

73,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10070799
  • Stock #: 18-03155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,433 KM

Vehicle Description





AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

