$27,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-235-2864
2018 Mazda MAZDA6
GT | SUNROOF | LEATHER SEATS | COOLED SEATS | REAR CAMERA |
Location
The Humberview Group
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
877-235-2864
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10070799
- Stock #: 18-03155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,433 KM
Vehicle Description
AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:
1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks
2) Low no haggle pricing
3) 7 day exchange policy
4) No charge job loss protection
Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/
AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!
The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]
*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.