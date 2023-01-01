2018 Mazda MAZDA6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 4 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10070799

10070799 Stock #: 18-03155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,433 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Exterior Sunroof Safety ABS Brakes Driver Air Bags Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Reverse Park Assist 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.