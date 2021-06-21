2018 Mercedes-Benz B250

$21,995 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 8 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7503477

7503477 Stock #: P06A2069

P06A2069 VIN: WDDMH4GB7JJ461528

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,898 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Memory Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag

