2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

47,100 KM

$35,490

+ tax & licensing
$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

Ali Baba Motors

647-985-4486

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Ali Baba Motors

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

647-985-4486

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

47,100KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6699140
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB8JU254197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,100 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL. 2018 MERCEDES BENZ C300. IT HAS THE COMBINATION OF LUXURY, BEAUTY, AND POWER! THIS C300 COMES WITH OPTION SUCH AS NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS WITH MEMORY PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, and many more amazing features available. For more information about this beauty, give us a call today at 6479854486 or come visit us in person to check out this beauty!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Ali Baba Motors

Ali Baba Motors

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

