Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
416-727-1270
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC | AMG PACKAGE | CARFAX CLEAN
Location
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5
416-727-1270
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,712KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8968963
- VIN: 55SWF4KB1JU278194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,712 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service
243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5