2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

$35,795 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 8 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8073235

8073235 Stock #: P06A2864

P06A2864 VIN: WDDSJ4GB7JN605812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jupiter Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,819 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Digital clock Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.