2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

$34,495 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8798813

8798813 Stock #: P06A3949

P06A3949 VIN: WDDSJ4GB5JN591148

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,933 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.