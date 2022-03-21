Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

39,933 KM

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC, Pano Roof, Back Up Cam, Bluetooth!

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

39,933KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8798813
  • Stock #: P06A3949
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB5JN591148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,933 KM

Vehicle Description

$117 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Memory Driver Seat - Heated Front Seats - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leather Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Active Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Blind Spot Assist - Stability Control - Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
All Wheel Drive
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

